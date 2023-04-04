110 ° Day Contest
Luxury apartments, country club among features of development at Paradise Valley Mall

A new upscale development project is underway that will convert the old mall into a multi-use facility with 400 apartments, restaurants, and more.
By Jason Barry
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 5:33 PM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Lots of concrete and construction equipment is not exactly how Marci Salmon and her family remember the Paradise Valley Mall.

“That was the place to go for us,” said Salmon. “I think everyone was there, you always ran into people you knew.” She admits it’s a little strange driving by the PV Mall site, off Tatum Blvd. and Cactus Road, which is now under construction.

A new upscale development project is underway that will convert the old mall into an elaborate multi-use facility that will include 400 apartments, restaurants, retail, a movie theater, offices, a park, bike paths, and more. Jeff Moloznik is the senior vice president of Red Development who is overseeing the project. “You’ll have a lot of people there,” said Moloznik. “A lot of people working there and a lot of reasons for people to come there. This is going to be a place where everybody in the community will want to come and interact with each other in a unique way that doesn’t exist today.”

Developers have also announced that the company Life Time will play a key role in the project. The healthy lifestyle and fitness company will be creating a one-of-a-kind athletic country club on the property, along with luxury apartments with access to yoga studios, pickleball courts, a rooftop pool, and a beach club. Salmon and her family are hoping the project doesn’t go too upscale and has something everyone can enjoy.

“Yes I want the boutique restaurants to be for everybody, then everyone can enjoy it and walk around and have a place to go in the evening,” said Sharon Hustead, a woman who frequented the old mall.

“I had originally heard it was Kierland-like, and now I am hearing less like that,” said Salmon. “I do hope it is a place for the whole community and not just apartments and a gym.” The Whole Foods Market, Harkins Cine Cafe, and 400 luxury apartments are expected to be ready by the end of next year. The other amenities will take a little longer.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

