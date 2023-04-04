110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

JROTC cadets from Peoria travel to Washington, DC for special event

Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy’s
A group of high schools from the Peoria Unified School District is going to Washington, D.C. for a leadership and academic championship event.
By Tess Rafols
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 9:48 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEORIA, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) A group of high schoolers from the Peoria Unified School District is going to our nation’s capital for a leadership and academic championship event. And that is Something Good!

Air Force JROTC cadets from Peoria high schools recently participated in the 2022-23 JROTC Leadership and Academic Bowl. The group made it through two intense phases of online competition and they’re the only Air Force JROTC team in Arizona to make to the final level! The cadets were tested on their knowledge of math, science and language arts as well as current events, citizenship, leadership skills and even financial literacy.

This academic team is made up of juniors Jackson Bernal and Jonathan Clark from Peoria High School and Jonathan Runger-Flusche and Monte Coffland from Centennial High School. The team earned top scores out of the 630 Air Force JROTC academic teams that competed!

The 2023 U.S. Air Force JRTOC Academic Bowl Championship will be held at the end of June. It’s sponsored by the U.S. Air Force JROTC and is conducted by College Options Foundation.

Know of someone or an organization doing something good in your community? Nominate them for our segment here!

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The tweet was posted just after the mass shooting in Nashville
Gov. Hobbs’ press secretary resigns after controversial tweet following Nashville mass shooting
Body camera footage shows the officers engage and neutralize the active school shooter on Monday.
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Body cams show Nashville police search school, fire at shooter
Surprise police do not know what type of weapon Martin had.
Man dead after police shooting at Walmart in Surprise
The five states will start cutting off coverage in April, followed by 14 more states in May and...
Arizona will be one of the first five states to kick thousands off Medicaid
Americans' Social Security checks will get a lot smaller in 2034 if lawmakers don't act to...
Social Security warns it may not be able to pay full benefits starting in 2034

Latest News

JROTC cadets from Peoria compete in nation's capital
Martin is non-verbal but enjoys life just like any kid.
Friendly 9-year-old boy loves the outdoors, staying active
Friendly 9-year-old boy loves the outdoors, staying active
Eleven-year-old Ahja was celebrated during a recent school assembly.
Tempe student with disabilities publishes book