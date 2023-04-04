JROTC cadets from Peoria travel to Washington, DC for special event

PEORIA, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — A group of high schoolers from the Peoria Unified School District is going to our nation’s capital for a leadership and academic championship event. And that is Something Good!

Air Force JROTC cadets from Peoria high schools recently participated in the 2022-23 JROTC Leadership and Academic Bowl. The group made it through two intense phases of online competition and they’re the only Air Force JROTC team in Arizona to make to the final level! The cadets were tested on their knowledge of math, science and language arts as well as current events, citizenship, leadership skills and even financial literacy.

This academic team is made up of juniors Jackson Bernal and Jonathan Clark from Peoria High School and Jonathan Runger-Flusche and Monte Coffland from Centennial High School. The team earned top scores out of the 630 Air Force JROTC academic teams that competed!

The 2023 U.S. Air Force JRTOC Academic Bowl Championship will be held at the end of June. It’s sponsored by the U.S. Air Force JROTC and is conducted by College Options Foundation.

