110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Gateway Celebrity Fight Night raises $3 million for cancer research at Phoenix event

It was a star-studded night in north Phoenix as celebrities and professional athletes took part in 'Celebrity Fight Night' to rain money for cancer research.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 10:24 PM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Over $3 million was raised for cancer research at the 2023 Gateway Celebrity Fight Night hosted in Phoenix on Saturday. Dozens of celebrities, athletes, researchers, and medical professionals from across the country gathered at the JW Marriott Resort and Spa Desert Ridge to help raise funds for Phase I and Phase II cancer trials.

The gala was hosted and emceed by 16-time Grammy Award-winning producer David Foster, who has served as the event’s musical director for 22 years. The event also included performances from Earth, Wind & Fire, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Taylor Dayne, Thelma Houston, The Sugarhill Gang, Katharine McPhee, and neon and LED dance troupe Light Balance. The black-tie event featured a cocktail reception, silent auction, elegant dinner, and an exciting live auction with one-of-a-kind luxury items.

“Gateway Celebrity Fight Night is a truly one-of-a-kind event, an incredible combination of generosity, celebration, and a thrilling expression of the fighting spirit that we hope to inspire in our donors, researchers, and the patients whose lives we touch,” said Dr. Stacie J. Stephenson, Vice Chair at Gateway for Cancer Research and Gateway Celebrity Fight Night.

100% of event proceeds will directly fund early-phase clinical cancer research, which often marks the first-in-human studies of promising new cancer drugs, devices, and therapies. Guests were also presented with the incredible stories of Beth Savage and Doug Hull, two cancer patients directly impacted by Gateway’s clinical trials.

Gateway for Cancer Research was founded in 1991 with a mission to shape a world in which a cancer diagnosis is no longer feared. As of 2023, the organization has invested more than $100 million in funds for over 200 clinical cancer trials at research institutions worldwide, delivering hope and healing to over 10,000 cancer patients.

To learn more about Gateway for Cancer Research, click here. 

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The tweet was posted just after the mass shooting in Nashville
Gov. Hobbs’ press secretary resigns after controversial tweet following Nashville mass shooting
Body camera footage shows the officers engage and neutralize the active school shooter on Monday.
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Body cams show Nashville police search school, fire at shooter
Surprise police do not know what type of weapon Martin had.
Man dead after police shooting at Walmart in Surprise
The five states will start cutting off coverage in April, followed by 14 more states in May and...
Arizona will be one of the first five states to kick thousands off Medicaid
Americans' Social Security checks will get a lot smaller in 2034 if lawmakers don't act to...
Social Security warns it may not be able to pay full benefits starting in 2034

Latest News

3 people found dead inside Mesa apartment
Three people were found dead on Monday night.
3 people found dead inside Mesa apartment
Arizona residents at risk of losing Medicaid coverage
A spokesperson for the City of Phoenix told Arizona’s Family the marijuana businesses at issue...
Phoenix city inspectors looking into “skunk” smell on I-10