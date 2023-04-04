Gateway Celebrity Fight Night raises $3 million for cancer research at Phoenix event

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Over $3 million was raised for cancer research at the 2023 Gateway Celebrity Fight Night hosted in Phoenix on Saturday. Dozens of celebrities, athletes, researchers, and medical professionals from across the country gathered at the JW Marriott Resort and Spa Desert Ridge to help raise funds for Phase I and Phase II cancer trials.

The gala was hosted and emceed by 16-time Grammy Award-winning producer David Foster, who has served as the event’s musical director for 22 years. The event also included performances from Earth, Wind & Fire, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Taylor Dayne, Thelma Houston, The Sugarhill Gang, Katharine McPhee, and neon and LED dance troupe Light Balance. The black-tie event featured a cocktail reception, silent auction, elegant dinner, and an exciting live auction with one-of-a-kind luxury items.

“Gateway Celebrity Fight Night is a truly one-of-a-kind event, an incredible combination of generosity, celebration, and a thrilling expression of the fighting spirit that we hope to inspire in our donors, researchers, and the patients whose lives we touch,” said Dr. Stacie J. Stephenson, Vice Chair at Gateway for Cancer Research and Gateway Celebrity Fight Night.

100% of event proceeds will directly fund early-phase clinical cancer research, which often marks the first-in-human studies of promising new cancer drugs, devices, and therapies. Guests were also presented with the incredible stories of Beth Savage and Doug Hull, two cancer patients directly impacted by Gateway’s clinical trials.

Gateway for Cancer Research was founded in 1991 with a mission to shape a world in which a cancer diagnosis is no longer feared. As of 2023, the organization has invested more than $100 million in funds for over 200 clinical cancer trials at research institutions worldwide, delivering hope and healing to over 10,000 cancer patients.

