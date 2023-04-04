110 ° Day Contest
Friendly 9-year-old boy loves the outdoors, staying active

By Ian Schwartz
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 9:01 AM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Roughly14,000 children are in foster care in Arizona. The need is great, and that is why we started our Finding Forever series as a way to connect deserving kids to loving families

That includes Martin, a 9-year-old boy who loves being outside and can find things to do even on a warm day. “Martin is great, fun, active little boy,” said Josie Gaieck of Aid to Adoption of Special Kids. “If he could live outside, he probably would.”

This boy has plenty of energy and is filled with love. Gaieck said Martin is non-verbal but enjoys life just like any kid. “He really is just like every 9, 10-year-old little boy who just wants to have fun,” she said.

Arizona’s Family met up with Martin at Rush Fun park in Phoenix. There, Martin got to try his hand at a bunch of different games and the trampolines. He was all smiles throughout the visit.

“He does really enjoy going to the trampoline park, having some fun, bouncing around,” Gaieck said. She added Martin would do well in a one or two parent household, but a home that has time for him and his needs. “A family that is going to set good boundaries and be consistent, but also show him unconditional love,” Gaieck said.

And at the end of the day, that what any child in foster care wants, love and stability. “For martin, getting that family that shows up for him everyday, is consistent everyday, and showing that love is going to be life changing,” Gaieck said.

To find out how you might become a forever family for Martin or other Arizona children who are waiting, contact Aid to Adoption of Special Kids at (602) 930-4900 or email info@aask-az.org. You can also visit the Children’s Heart Gallery.

