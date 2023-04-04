Evacuations underway in southern Arizona as NDWilliams Fire spreads to 150+ acres

HEREFORD, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Evacuations are underway in southern Arizona as the NDWilliams Fire continues to spread. Officials say the flames have grown to over 150 acres.

A brush fire was first reported around 11:40 a.m. near milepost 30 on Highway 191 in Hereford, which is roughly 20 miles from Bisbee. A few hours later, the Arizona Bureau of Land Management tweeted that the fire had spread north of Waters Road along the San Pedro River.

Around 4:30 p.m., evacuations were ordered for those near Copper Glance Road and Palominas Road, east and south of Hereford Road. As a result, Highway 92 near Palominas and Hereford Roads is currently closed as crews work to contain the flames.

GID - #WilliamsFire Update: Fire at 150+ acres, erratic fire behavior. Cochise County Sheriff's Office has evacuated Copper Glance Rd. and Palominas Rd. E. and S. of Hereford Rd. Road closures: Hwy. 92, Palominas and Hereford Rds.#AZFire, @azstateforestry @CochiseCountyAZ pic.twitter.com/sOgSDSlc4D — Bureau of Land Management - Arizona Fire (@BLMAZFire) April 3, 2023

