Evacuations underway in southern Arizona as NDWilliams Fire spreads to 150+ acres
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 5:57 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HEREFORD, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Evacuations are underway in southern Arizona as the NDWilliams Fire continues to spread. Officials say the flames have grown to over 150 acres.
A brush fire was first reported around 11:40 a.m. near milepost 30 on Highway 191 in Hereford, which is roughly 20 miles from Bisbee. A few hours later, the Arizona Bureau of Land Management tweeted that the fire had spread north of Waters Road along the San Pedro River.
Around 4:30 p.m., evacuations were ordered for those near Copper Glance Road and Palominas Road, east and south of Hereford Road. As a result, Highway 92 near Palominas and Hereford Roads is currently closed as crews work to contain the flames.
