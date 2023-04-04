110 ° Day Contest
Decreasing winds tonight with chilly morning ahead

From 60s to the 90s, it's going to be a chaotic weather week.
By Royal Norman
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:59 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The storm system that brought a “dry” cold front to central Arizona yesterday is still pumping in the cold air today. As a result, it’s been a rather breezy day around much of the state with wind gusts in the 40-mile-an-hour range in the mountains and in the 30s around metro Phoenix.

However, the wind gauge at Deer Valley Airport on the north side of town did catch a wind gust of 44 miles an hour today! Those winds will be tapering off tonight, especially after sunset, but some locally gusty conditions could continue in some areas into the early morning hours. Our next big change is one many of us will not be ready for. As someone around the newsroom said yesterday, “It looks like we’re skipping right from the 70s to the 90s with no 80s in between.”

This week, that description is right on. A strong ridge of high pressure, the first of the spring, will build over Arizona beginning Friday. By Sunday into early next week, we’ll see the warmest of temperatures. Easter Sunday we’re looking at highs in the low 90s around metro Phoenix and we could be in the mid-90s by early next week. That’s quite a change considering our high in Phoenix today since as of 2 p.m., it’s only in the low 60s. So we’ll see high temps increase by about 30 degrees between now and Sunday.

No rain is in the forecast around the entire state so expect these mild conditions statewide. The good news? We’re not nearly headed toward 100 yet. If we’re reading the forecast maps correctly, temperatures should moderate late next week and return to more “average” levels. Remember that right now, the average high is 83 degrees, and the average low is 58.

On this day in 2004, a weak tornado was spotted near the town of Maricopa. It only briefly touched down and no damage was reported.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

