Classes canceled at Phoenix elementary school due to search for burglary suspect

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 11:05 AM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- School was canceled for Osborn Middle School students Tuesday morning after police swarmed the neighborhood looking for a burglary suspect.

Phoenix police said that a burglary happened not far from the school at a fast food restaurant near 7th Avenue and Camelback Road around 7 a.m. When officers arrived in the area, the suspect reportedly ran away toward the campus just minutes before the school day started. Video from the scene showed K9 and armed police officers actively searching the school’s campus.

Police say all school buildings have been searched and there’s no sign of the suspect, who’s identified as a Black woman in her mid-20s to mid-30s. Officers at the scene told Arizona’s Family that the search prompted school administrators to cancel classes for the day. No other information has been released.

