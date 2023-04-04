110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Chandler teens attacked by group of men in Jack in the Box parking lot after prom

A group of teens decided to get Jack in the Box after their senior prom when they were attacked.
By Sarah Robinson
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 6:15 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Senior prom was ruined for some Chandler teenagers after they were attacked by a group of men outside a fast-food restaurant on the way home. Police are investigating the attack that sent the kids to the hospital.

One student says it happened after the prom when they stopped to get food at a Jack in the Box on 7th Street and Buckeye Road. “It was just fight or flight, and I chose flight, which was the right choice,” he said. What started as a night to remember ended in terror, and they say the assault ruined their senior prom. “We got back on the party bus and were like oh, let’s go somewhere to eat,” the student said.

After prom, the group jumped in their private party bus and asked the driver to take them to the Jack in the Box. But once they got off the bus, things went downhill. “Three cars pulled up and 12 grown men jumped out and started shouting stuff like, ‘this is our territory, you guys need to leave,’” the teen said.

As the group tried to leave, that’s when things escalated. “I was pushed, my head hit the drive thru wall and the guy grazed me as I was stumbling and running back to the bus. Another guy came and just clocked me right in the mouth and split open my lip,” he explained.

The night ended in a visit to the emergency room. “Got seven stitches, three on the outside, three on the inside, and one right in the middle. I got a CAT scan to make sure I didn’t have a concussion or my jaw wasn’t broken. Luckily it wasn’t,” he explained. The teen was just thankful the situation didn’t escalate further. “It would’ve went way worse. When I was in the situation it just happened so quick I didn’t have any time to think,” he said.

Arizona’s Family contacted Chandler Unified School District but has not heard back.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The tweet was posted just after the mass shooting in Nashville
Gov. Hobbs’ press secretary resigns after controversial tweet following Nashville mass shooting
Surprise police do not know what type of weapon Martin had.
Man dead after police shooting at Walmart in Surprise
Body camera footage shows the officers engage and neutralize the active school shooter on Monday.
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Body cams show Nashville police search school, fire at shooter
Dairy Queen celebrates new menu with 85 cent blizzards
Police say the collision happened on Nov. 20, 2022, near 107th Avenue and Deer Valley Road.
Teen boy arrested in connection to Peoria crash that left family of 5 dead

Latest News

Gov. Hobbs is on a fast track to set a record for the most bills vetoed in a single year.
Gov. Hobbs on track for veto record after rejecting 4 Republican-backed bills
Gov. Hobbs on track for veto record after rejecting 24 bills
Breathing new life into Paradise Valley Mall
Highway 92 near Palominas and Hereford Roads is closed as crews work to contain the flames.
Evacuations underway in southern Arizona as NDWilliams Fire spreads to 150+ acres