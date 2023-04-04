AAA Arizona expects gas prices to increase following OPEC oil cutbacks in May

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The sticker shock continues at the gas pump as prices in Arizona keep rising. Experts say those numbers are likely to increase following the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) decision to cut back on oil production in May. “That’s concerning. I don’t want to pay more for gas. It’s already pretty high,” said Avery Ackley.

OPEC said it plans to reduce its production by over 1 million barrels per day. John Treanor, a spokesperson for AAA Arizona, said that’s 1% of what the organization produces on a daily basis.

On Monday, the barrel price went up to about $85. It’s a $15 barrel jump from last month. “Whenever a decision is made that increases the price of a barrel of crude oil, you will see that directly but not immediately. Oftentimes, it takes one to two weeks to see in the pump, but you do tend to feel it,” said Treanor.

How much will the prices go up? Treanor said AAA does not predict those numbers but did say barrel prices make up about 60% of what you pay at the pump. “I mean, it’s pretty high right now. $4.39 and $4.49. I’m not a fan,” said Ackley.

According to AAA, the national average for unleaded gas is $3.50. The average for Arizona is $4.20. Currently, Maricopa County’s average is $4.61, making it the highest in the state. Pinal County is the second highest, averaging $4.20.

If those prices are not due to the OPEC decision, what’s causing the increase? Treanor said oil refineries that feed some Arizona gas stations are under scheduled maintenance. “What that means essentially, is oil refineries that make the fuel that Arizonans buy, aren’t making as much which means supply is impacted and there’s a decrease in supply. The prices go up,” said Treanor.

He explained that the maintenance started two weeks ago but should be complete before the summer travel rush. However, demand could go up, which means prices could too.

