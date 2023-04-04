110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

AAA Arizona expects gas prices to increase following OPEC oil cutbacks in May

The average price for gas in Arizona is already $4.20 a gallon, and prices could go up.
By Casey Torres
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 9:07 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The sticker shock continues at the gas pump as prices in Arizona keep rising. Experts say those numbers are likely to increase following the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) decision to cut back on oil production in May. “That’s concerning. I don’t want to pay more for gas. It’s already pretty high,” said Avery Ackley.

OPEC said it plans to reduce its production by over 1 million barrels per day. John Treanor, a spokesperson for AAA Arizona, said that’s 1% of what the organization produces on a daily basis.

On Monday, the barrel price went up to about $85. It’s a $15 barrel jump from last month. “Whenever a decision is made that increases the price of a barrel of crude oil, you will see that directly but not immediately. Oftentimes, it takes one to two weeks to see in the pump, but you do tend to feel it,” said Treanor.

How much will the prices go up? Treanor said AAA does not predict those numbers but did say barrel prices make up about 60% of what you pay at the pump. “I mean, it’s pretty high right now. $4.39 and $4.49. I’m not a fan,” said Ackley.

According to AAA, the national average for unleaded gas is $3.50. The average for Arizona is $4.20. Currently, Maricopa County’s average is $4.61, making it the highest in the state. Pinal County is the second highest, averaging $4.20.

If those prices are not due to the OPEC decision, what’s causing the increase? Treanor said oil refineries that feed some Arizona gas stations are under scheduled maintenance. “What that means essentially, is oil refineries that make the fuel that Arizonans buy, aren’t making as much which means supply is impacted and there’s a decrease in supply. The prices go up,” said Treanor.

He explained that the maintenance started two weeks ago but should be complete before the summer travel rush. However, demand could go up, which means prices could too.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The tweet was posted just after the mass shooting in Nashville
Gov. Hobbs’ press secretary resigns after controversial tweet following Nashville mass shooting
Body camera footage shows the officers engage and neutralize the active school shooter on Monday.
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Body cams show Nashville police search school, fire at shooter
Surprise police do not know what type of weapon Martin had.
Man dead after police shooting at Walmart in Surprise
The five states will start cutting off coverage in April, followed by 14 more states in May and...
Arizona will be one of the first five states to kick thousands off Medicaid
Americans' Social Security checks will get a lot smaller in 2034 if lawmakers don't act to...
Social Security warns it may not be able to pay full benefits starting in 2034

Latest News

The teens face criminal trespassing and criminal damage charges.
4 teens accused of breaking into Glendale home, throwing party, and sleeping in bed
Teens arrested after break in turns into party at Glendale man's home
Oil companies cutting back on crude oil production
A man was killed after being hit by a car late Monday morning near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road.
Man dies after being hit by speeding car in west Phoenix