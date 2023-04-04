110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

3 people found dead inside Mesa apartment

Officers found the victims dead at an apartment near 8th Avenue and Country Club Drive.
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 9:53 PM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say three people have been found dead inside a Mesa apartment on Monday night. Just after 7:30 p.m., officers received a call of a possible shooting at a complex near 8th Avenue and Country Club Drive. Officers arrived at the apartment and found the victims dead. However, no suspects have been identified.

Residents are asked to stay out of the area. Officers are still investigating what led up to the deaths. The victims’ names and ages haven’t been released.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The tweet was posted just after the mass shooting in Nashville
Gov. Hobbs’ press secretary resigns after controversial tweet following Nashville mass shooting
Body camera footage shows the officers engage and neutralize the active school shooter on Monday.
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Body cams show Nashville police search school, fire at shooter
Surprise police do not know what type of weapon Martin had.
Man dead after police shooting at Walmart in Surprise
The five states will start cutting off coverage in April, followed by 14 more states in May and...
Arizona will be one of the first five states to kick thousands off Medicaid
Americans' Social Security checks will get a lot smaller in 2034 if lawmakers don't act to...
Social Security warns it may not be able to pay full benefits starting in 2034

Latest News

100% of event proceeds will directly fund these early phase clinical cancer research.
Gateway Celebrity Fight Night raises $3 million for cancer research at Phoenix event
3 people found dead inside Mesa apartment
Arizona residents at risk of losing Medicaid coverage
A spokesperson for the City of Phoenix told Arizona’s Family the marijuana businesses at issue...
Phoenix city inspectors looking into “skunk” smell on I-10