3 people found dead inside Mesa apartment

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say three people have been found dead inside a Mesa apartment on Monday night. Just after 7:30 p.m., officers received a call of a possible shooting at a complex near 8th Avenue and Country Club Drive. Officers arrived at the apartment and found the victims dead. However, no suspects have been identified.

Residents are asked to stay out of the area. Officers are still investigating what led up to the deaths. The victims’ names and ages haven’t been released.

Mesa Police are working a crime scene in the area of 600 W 8th Avenue. Three people found deceased in an apartment. Please stay out of the area. pic.twitter.com/kQlgJzZkbk — Mesa Police Dept. (@MesaPD) April 4, 2023

