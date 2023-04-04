3 people found dead inside Mesa apartment
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 9:53 PM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say three people have been found dead inside a Mesa apartment on Monday night. Just after 7:30 p.m., officers received a call of a possible shooting at a complex near 8th Avenue and Country Club Drive. Officers arrived at the apartment and found the victims dead. However, no suspects have been identified.
Residents are asked to stay out of the area. Officers are still investigating what led up to the deaths. The victims’ names and ages haven’t been released.
