3 additional suspects in custody for attack, shooting of Mesa Wendy’s employee

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mesa police have arrested three more people connected to the attack and shooting of a Wendy’s employee last month. Officers say 23-year-old Michael Davis Kidd, 29-year-old Nyjah Imani Durant and 23-year-old Kendrick Allen Bessix are all facing felony charges.

Police also previously charged 20-year-old Maurice Miles in connection to the attack. Investigators say Kidd, Durant, Bessix, Miles and the victim were part of a rap group called “GMK.” The shooting happened on March 14 at the fast food restaurant near Main Street and Greenfield Road. Witnesses reported that Durant, Miles, and Bessix went into the Wendy’s, and Durant began yelling for the victim, police said. The employee was lured outside, where Durant hit him with a metal pole.

The group then started beating up the victim as he was on the ground. However, as he was on the ground, Kidd walked up and shot him 11 times, hitting him in the face several times, investigators said. The group then took off in a Kia Sorento. The employee was rushed to the hospital, but his current condition is unknown.

Miles was booked on one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, one count of aggravated assault and one count of carrying a deadly weapon. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

Court documents say the victim told police he and the suspects were in the rap group “GMK” and knew all the attackers. The victim identified Kidd as the shooter and said he wasn’t one of the initial suspects attacking him. Investigators said that Kidd reportedly ran up and shot him with an AR-15-style rifle as he was lying on the ground. The victim alleged Kidd was a member of the “Black Disciples,” a street gang from Chicago.

Police were able to identify the suspects involved in the shooting from videos of a traffic stop from March 9, when the victim and four other people were pulled over. Detectives reviewed the videos and named Kidd, Durant, Bessix, and Miles as the suspects. Bessix reportedly gave police a fake name during the stop, police said.

Through surveillance video, officers found Bessix was staying at an apartment in Tucson and took him into custody. Detectives found Kidd was trying to fly out of Arizona and was near Sky Harbor on March 16. He was arrested. Durant was also taken into custody, but police didn’t say where she was found.

Kidd was booked for attempted first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, and unlawful discharge of a firearm within city limits. Durant, Miles, and Bessix were booked on conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and aggravated assault. Miles was also additionally booked for carrying a deadly weapon. Court paperwork says Bessix was recently released from prison and was on parole for armed robbery and misconduct involving weapons. A motive for the shooting hasn’t been released.

