Windy and warm Monday for Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Happy Sunday, everyone! Another nice day across the state with temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s across the Valley. We do have some big changes on the way. Our next storm is off the coast of the Pacific Northwest, and as it shifts eastward and travels right over our state, it will bring very gusty conditions and much cooler temperatures.

The strongest wind will likely occur in the early afternoon and evening. Therefore, a Wind Advisory has been issued for portions of the state, including areas along the Colorado River, Prescott, Yuma, Payson, and Phoenix, where we could have wind gusts up to 55 mph. A High Wind Warning is in effect Monday for the northeastern portion of the state for areas like Page, Window Rock, Flagstaff, and Winslow, where winds could gust to 70 mph.

A Red Flag Warning will take effect Monday for southern Arizona due to the strong winds, low relative humidity, and dry conditions, so any fires that start could spread rapidly. The strong wind could lead to blowing dust, so watch for periods of low visibility. Behind this system is much cooler air. We will go from 79 degrees Monday to only 65 degrees Tuesday. Across the state, temperatures will drop about 15 to 20 degrees below normal for this time of the year. By next weekend, a ridge of high pressure will set over the region, possibly warming temperatures up to the warmest so far this year. We could see the lower 90s as we head into the weekend.

