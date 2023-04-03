Tornado Relief
Windy day ahead for Arizona

By April Warnecke
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 6:21 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s a First Alert Weather Day in the high country of Arizona for strong winds. A High Wind Warning is in effect from 8 a.m. until 11 p.m. today for the mountain communities of Northern and Eastern Arizona. Lok for strong southwesterly winds of 40 to 50 miles per hour with gusts of up to 70 miles per hour.

The Valley will see its share of strong winds today as well. Look for winds this morning of 10 to 20 miles per hour, picking up to 20 to 30 miles per hour for the afternoon and evening hours. Gusts could reach 45 miles per hour and blowing dust is likely for the afternoon and evening time frames. A Wind Advisory is in effect from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. for the deserts of the state, including the Valley.

Rain is unlikely in the Valley from this strong cold front, but a wintery mix of rain and snow is likely for the high country. Elevations above 7500 feet could see 1-4 inches of snow.

Once the front passes, windy conditions are expected again tomorrow along with a sharp drop in temperatures. In the Valley, that means we go from 80 degrees today to a high of 65 degrees tomorrow. A ridge of high pressure is expected to build in later this week, bringing our first 90-degree days of the year Saturday and Easter Sunday.

