Tuzigoot Wildfire spreads to roughly 100 acres as winds pick up near Cottonwood

CLARKDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Firefighters are working to contain a wildfire in windy conditions near Cottonwood on Monday afternoon. The Tuzigoot Fire started on Sunday evening inside the Tuzigoot National Monument in Clarkdale. It has spread to roughly 100 acres, but it’s still unknown what sparked the flames.

The blaze is spreading through marsh and grassland areas. Firefighters briefly knocked down the fire, but winds picked up and ignited the flames again. However, one good factor is that the Verde River is on one side of the fire, which could help contain it.

Residents in Clarkdale and Cottonwood may see the smoke, but no evacuations have been announced. The fire isn’t affecting any nearby structures or buildings. Tuzigoot National Monument and all trails leading into Tavasci Marsh are closed to the public until further notice.

