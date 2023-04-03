Tornado Relief
Tempe student with disabilities publishes book

Ahja Wilson, 11, and her mom recently published a children's called "Will the World be Mean to a Little Tree."
By Tess Rafols
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 8:25 AM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TEMPE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Valley girl is proving anyone can do anything, even be a published author at a young age. That is definitely Something Good, but it’s even better when the entire school recently rallied around her!

Eleven-year-old Ahja Wilson has had her share of obstacles as a student with a disability. Now, she’s sharing her journey in her first published book and Rover Elementary School in Tempe celebrated the accomplishment with a campus-wide assembly.

Everyone wore purple at the event, Ahja’s favorite color. The assembly also included a special reading of Ahja’s book, “Will the World be Mean to the Little Tree.”

The book is about a little tree that wants to play with all the other children who can run and jump. But her family, the forest, worries about how she’ll be treated. As it turns out, the little tree had nothing to worry about and she was fully welcomed. It’s all about inclusion and spreading kindness, and there’s been nothing but love and support from Ahja’s friends at school. Tap/click here to learn more about Ahja’s book.

Rover Elementary also celebrated longtime educator Marla Naissant, who happens to be Ahja’s teacher. She’s receiving the Tempe Mayor’s All-Abilities Award during a ceremony this week.

Know of someone or an organization doing something good in your community? Nominate them for our segment here!

