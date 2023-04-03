Suspect arrested after man shot to death on side of the road in Laveen

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police announced Monday morning that they have made an arrest in connection to a deadly shooting that happened late Saturday night in Laveen. According to officers, 36-year-old Joseph Aguilar is facing second-degree murder and weapons misconduct charges.

Police responded to a shooting call near 51st Avenue and Baseline Road around 11:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man, who has only been identified as being in his mid-20s, seriously injured from a gunshot wound. The victim was rushed to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

It’s still unclear what led up to the shooting, but detectives say the investigation remains ongoing.

