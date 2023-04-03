Tornado Relief
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Phoenix’s legendary helicopter reporter Jerry Foster dies in hospice

Many Valley residents remember Jerry as “The King of the Wild Blue Sky” for his in-sky...
Many Valley residents remember Jerry as “The King of the Wild Blue Sky” for his in-sky reporting in Arizona.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 6:53 PM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Jerry Foster, a pioneer in the Valley’s broadcast journalism industry, has died at age 82. Jerry was a helicopter reporter for 3TV in the 1970s and inspired many news stations nationwide to have their own sky coverage. Many Valley residents remember Jerry as “The King of the Wild Blue Sky” for his in-sky reporting in Arizona.

On Friday, Jerry’s wife, Linda, posted on Facebook saying that Jerry had passed:

While in hospice care, the retired pilot fulfilled one of his last wishes: to fly around the Valley skies again. In January, Hospice of the Valley worked with Foster’s friends and family to make his wish come true. Arizona’s Family with Foster before he took his final flight.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The tweet was posted just after the mass shooting in Nashville
Gov. Hobbs’ press secretary resigns after controversial tweet following Nashville mass shooting
Body camera footage shows the officers engage and neutralize the active school shooter on Monday.
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Body cams show Nashville police search school, fire at shooter
Surprise police do not know what type of weapon Martin had.
Man dead after police shooting at Walmart in Surprise
Americans' Social Security checks will get a lot smaller in 2034 if lawmakers don't act to...
Social Security warns it may not be able to pay full benefits starting in 2034
Dairy Queen celebrates new menu with 85 cent blizzards

Latest News

Police say a teen boy driving a pickup truck ran a red light and crashed into a car driven by...
Red light runner blamed for deadly 3-car crash in north Phoenix
Police haven't released the suspect's name.
Man dies after crash in Phoenix; suspected DUI driver arrested
Front door signage showed the store was temporarily closed. It's unclear when it will reopen.
Late night shooting at Bosa Donuts in Mesa leaves employee, customer hospitalized
The shooting occurred late Saturday night in Laveen Village.
Police search for suspect after deadly shooting in Laveen