Phoenix’s legendary helicopter reporter Jerry Foster dies in hospice

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Jerry Foster, a pioneer in the Valley’s broadcast journalism industry, has died at age 82. Jerry was a helicopter reporter for 3TV in the 1970s and inspired many news stations nationwide to have their own sky coverage. Many Valley residents remember Jerry as “The King of the Wild Blue Sky” for his in-sky reporting in Arizona.

On Friday, Jerry’s wife, Linda, posted on Facebook saying that Jerry had passed:

Your Arizona treasure and hero softly and tenderly went to be with the Lord today. His journey was blessed as he was cared for by Hospice of the Valley. All of the doctors, nurses, social workers and staff cared for both Jerry and me. We were treated with dignity love and comfort. I thank each and every person who ministered to us.

While in hospice care, the retired pilot fulfilled one of his last wishes: to fly around the Valley skies again. In January, Hospice of the Valley worked with Foster’s friends and family to make his wish come true. Arizona’s Family with Foster before he took his final flight.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.