Phoenix Red Cross volunteers helping tornado victims in Mississippi

Thirty-two people have died as tornadoes devastated towns in the south and midwest. The Red Cross in Phoenix has people on the ground helping victims impacted.
By Sarah Robinson
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 9:54 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s a tough scene in areas hit by severe storms and tornadoes this weekend. So far, 32 people have died as tornadoes devastated Arkansas, Tennessee, and Illinois towns. It’s sad to say, but crews expect to find more fatalities over the next few days.

These communities are just starting to rebuild as they grieve the loss of friends, family, and their homes. The Red Cross chapter in Phoenix has people there on the ground helping victims impacted by the devastation. “Total destruction. Total Destruction. People have basically lost everything,” said a spokesperson for the Red Cross, Steve Wise. Wise is a volunteer on the ground in Flowood, Mississippi.

Thousands of people across the south woke up to devastation as powerful tornadoes ripped through Tennessee and Arkansas Friday. Their homes flattened to the ground, schools without roofs, and places of worship gone. “It’ll hit your heart. It’ll hit your heart. When you walk out you see the wipes. Trees stripped of their bark. Houses are torn off their foundations. Vehicles are turned upside down,” Wise said. “We are serving about 200 families and it is growing by the day.”

Steve Wise is stationed in Flowood, a rural community just 9 miles from Jackson. “Unfortunately disasters like this often hit very challenged communities. Tornadoes come up, you don’t have much warning. And in a matter of minutes your life can completely change in a matter of minutes, forever.”

Today, President Biden went to Little Rock, Arkansas, where a high-end F3 tornado hit. The president is offering federal aid fund recovery efforts.

Wise says funding is a solid first step in getting these communities the help they need. “People have to be mindful that this has changed their lives for people, they’ll probably never be the same again.”

To donate to rebuilding efforts, click here.

