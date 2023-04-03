‘October’ has spent more than 2 years at a shelter; here’s how to adopt him for free

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The longest-serving rescue dog at La Mesa, California’s The Animal Pad is looking for a home, after living at the shelter for more than 763 days.

October is a fully trained Pitbull/Lab mix looking for a home. Motel 6 is planning to cover his future family’s travel costs to pick him up and to cover his adoption fee. October is 3 years old, weighs around 63 pounds, is fully-trained and neutered, and joined the home after being rescued from a location in Ensenada, Mexico. He’s working on leash training and is okay with crate and bathroom training.

He loves tennis balls and squeaky toys and loves nothing more than a yogurt snack or peanut butter on his lick mat.

Anyone interested in fostering to adopt him is encouraged to apply online, and all applicants will be vetted by The Animal Pad. When an applicant is chosen, Motel 6 will cover all fees and travel costs.

