Man dies after being hit by speeding car in west Phoenix

A man was killed after being hit by a car late Monday morning near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road.
By Ben Bradley
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:15 PM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after police say he was hit by a speeding car in west Phoenix late Monday morning.

Shortly before noon, officers responded to a collision in the area of 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road. They arrived to find a man suffering from serious injuries who was soon pronounced dead at the scene. Police learned that two cars had been speeding when one of them collided with the man. One of those cars remained on the scene while the other sped away.

Traffic in the area will be restricted for several hours while detectives investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call Phoenix police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

