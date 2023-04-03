Tornado Relief
Man, child hospitalized after shooting in downtown Phoenix

Phoenix police were called to a shooting near 13th and Fillmore Streets.
Phoenix police were called to a shooting near 13th and Fillmore Streets.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 9:46 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is fighting for his life, and a child is in the hospital after a shooting in downtown Phoenix on Sunday night.

Around 9 p.m., Phoenix police were called to a shooting near 13th and Fillmore Streets, where the caller said a man and a child were shot. Witnesses took the injured man to the hospital where he is being treated for life-threatening injuries. Officers later found the child who was injured and took them to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation is underway to determine what led to the shooting. Police say there are no suspects in custody.

