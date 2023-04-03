Man accused of shooting fellow music group member 11 times at Mesa Wendy’s

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mesa police have arrested a man accused of shooting a Wendy’s employee who was in the same music group as him last month. Officers arrested 20-year-old Maurice Miles on Friday afternoon.

On March 14, officers were called to a shooting at the fast food restaurant near Main Street and Greenfield Road. Court documents say Miles, another man, and a woman went into the Wendy’s wearing bandanas over their faces and began yelling and asking for the victim. Surveillance video shows the group lure the employee into the parking lot when the woman hit him with a metal pole, police said.

The group began kicking him in the neck and head as he was on the ground. Court paperwork says Miles shot him eleven times with an AR-15 and was hit multiple times in his face. Witnesses reportedly saw the three get into a Kia Sorento and speed off after the attack.

The employee was rushed to the hospital and later interviewed by police. Investigators say the victim said he and the suspects were part of a music group called “GMK.” He told police as he was being stomped on, he heard gunshots and felt bullets hitting him, court documents say. On Friday, investigators spotted Miles and four other people inside the Kia Sorento near University Drive and Gilbert Road and pulled them over.

Court documents say the driver admitted to being the getaway driver and said Miles assaulted and shot the victim. Officers searched the car and found a gun in Miles’ backpack, police said. According to court paperwork, he was taken into custody and admitted his fingerprints were on the gun. Miles was booked on one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, one count of aggravated assault, and one count of carrying a deadly weapon.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.