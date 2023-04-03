Tornado Relief
Former Phoenix first responder teaches how to administer Narcan

The FDA recently approved Narcan to be available over-the-counter. Since it will be widely available, knowing what to do can be crucial for saving lives.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 9:14 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The FDA has approved making Narcan an over-the-counter drug which has been a game-changer in the fight against fentanyl overdoses. According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, 22 million opioid pills were seized in 2022, and half of all fentanyl seized in the U.S. came from Arizona.

With Narcan becoming more widely available, a former first responder in Phoenix is teaching how to administer the life-saving drug during her CPR classes.

Malinda Malone owns The Frontline Coalition in Phoenix. On top of being EMT certified, she also worked in law enforcement for 15 years and has seen firsthand how quickly the drug can save lives. Opening the organization in 2021, Malone teaches CPR and AED courses regularly. However, after seeing the rise in overdose deaths over the past few years, Malone said administering Narcan has become a huge need.

“With this epidemic, with the Narcan all over the country, and it’s really bad here in Arizona, people need to learn how to administer this to anybody,” Malone said.

What to do if you find someone unconscious?

  • Assess the environment
  • Try to wake the victim up
  • If no response, call 911
  • Check for a pulse in the person’s neck or wrist
  • Administer NARCAN right away through the nose

Malone said if it was an opioid overdose, people can wake up alert or drowsy in 30 seconds to 3 minutes. If the person is still unconscious, she advises continuing with CPR until first responders arrive. If you’re in a situation where you find someone unconscious, Malone advises folks to always administer NARCAN because if it’s not an overdose, the drug won’t negatively affect them. Narcan is also safe to use on children and pets.

According to the drugmaker, the drug will be sold as a single-dose nasal spray and won’t be available until late summer. If you’re interested in taking Malone’s courses, click/tap here.

