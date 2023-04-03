Tornado Relief
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Feds seize $112 million linked to fraudulent cryptocurrency investments

Around $112 million in funds is linked to cryptocurrency investment schemes.
Around $112 million in funds is linked to cryptocurrency investment schemes.
By Dani Birzer
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 12:05 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The U.S. Department of Justice has seized more than $112 million in funds related to cryptocurrency investment fraud.

A typical cryptocurrency scheme often looks like a random phone call, social media message, or text to gain the victim’s trust. Then the fraudster will bring up trading in cryptocurrency and will send a link to what appears to be a legitimate trading platform, sometimes on a phone app. After investing, the victim may even be able to withdraw some of their gains from the investment but eventually, funds are withheld, more investments are encouraged, fees are requested, etc.

“Transnational criminal organizations are combining confidence scams with technological savvy to swindle Americans out of their hard-earned funds,” said Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite, Jr. of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division. “These particularly vicious frauds – where scammers carefully cultivate relationships with their victims over time – have devastated families and cost individuals their life savings. Now that we have seized this virtual currency, we will seek to swiftly return it to victims.

The Justice Department also suggests those online be wary of their questions, question investment advice they’re given on various platforms, and remember that if it seems too good to be true, it usually is. In 2022, the FBI’s Internet Crimes Complaint Center reported $3.31 billion with the most common victims being those between 30 and 49. The FBI Phoenix division is said to be actively looking at cases.

“Financial fraud schemes like these demonstrate the great lengths criminals will take to swindle innocent victims out of their money,” said Assistant Director Luis Quesada of the FBI’s Criminal Investigative Division. “We continue to see these schemes evolve and provide new avenues for criminals to exploit.”

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The tweet was posted just after the mass shooting in Nashville
Gov. Hobbs’ press secretary resigns after controversial tweet following Nashville mass shooting
Body camera footage shows the officers engage and neutralize the active school shooter on Monday.
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Body cams show Nashville police search school, fire at shooter
Surprise police do not know what type of weapon Martin had.
Man dead after police shooting at Walmart in Surprise
Americans' Social Security checks will get a lot smaller in 2034 if lawmakers don't act to...
Social Security warns it may not be able to pay full benefits starting in 2034
Dairy Queen celebrates new menu with 85 cent blizzards

Latest News

Prosecutors charged Vallow and her husband, Chad Daybell, with conspiracy, murder and grand...
Lawyers screen potential jurors in Lori Vallow trial
Michael Foster spotted the spoon across the street from his house Monday morning.
15-foot spoon stolen from Dairy Queen found in field near Phoenix school
Phoenix police were called to a shooting near 13th and Fillmore Streets.
Man dead, child hospitalized after shooting in downtown Phoenix
.
Former Phoenix first responder teaches how to administer Narcan