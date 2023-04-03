Feds seize $112 million linked to fraudulent cryptocurrency investments

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The U.S. Department of Justice has seized more than $112 million in funds related to cryptocurrency investment fraud.

A typical cryptocurrency scheme often looks like a random phone call, social media message, or text to gain the victim’s trust. Then the fraudster will bring up trading in cryptocurrency and will send a link to what appears to be a legitimate trading platform, sometimes on a phone app. After investing, the victim may even be able to withdraw some of their gains from the investment but eventually, funds are withheld, more investments are encouraged, fees are requested, etc.

“Transnational criminal organizations are combining confidence scams with technological savvy to swindle Americans out of their hard-earned funds,” said Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite, Jr. of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division. “These particularly vicious frauds – where scammers carefully cultivate relationships with their victims over time – have devastated families and cost individuals their life savings. Now that we have seized this virtual currency, we will seek to swiftly return it to victims.

The Justice Department also suggests those online be wary of their questions, question investment advice they’re given on various platforms, and remember that if it seems too good to be true, it usually is. In 2022, the FBI’s Internet Crimes Complaint Center reported $3.31 billion with the most common victims being those between 30 and 49. The FBI Phoenix division is said to be actively looking at cases.

“Financial fraud schemes like these demonstrate the great lengths criminals will take to swindle innocent victims out of their money,” said Assistant Director Luis Quesada of the FBI’s Criminal Investigative Division. “We continue to see these schemes evolve and provide new avenues for criminals to exploit.”

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.