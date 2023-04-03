Tornado Relief
Deputies searching for missing boy last seen near Apache Junction

Police say he is wearing the same camo clothes as shown in this picture.
Police say he is wearing the same camo clothes as shown in this picture.(PCSO)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 7:29 AM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
APACHE JUNCTION (3TV/CBS 5) -- Deputies in Pinal County are searching for 12-year-old Shayden Finnegan, who is believed to have run off into the desert Authorities say that Finnegan was reported missing at 1 a.m. Monday after he and his father were staying at a campsite near Hackamore Road north of SR-88 in the Apache Junction area.

Deputies add that Finnegan, who also goes by “Noah,” has PTSD and autism, and is not familiar with the area. He is described as 5′ tall and weighs 96 lbs. He was last seen wearing the same camo jacket as shown in his picture.

Anyone with information or who has seen him is asked to contact 911 or the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office immediately.

