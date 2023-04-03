Tornado Relief
ASU bans TikTok on school devices to comply with presidential order

File photo of TikTok splash screen.
File photo of TikTok splash screen.(Pixabay License)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:27 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona State University officials say they’re working to comply with a recent presidential order banning federal contractors from using TikTok.

ASU spokeswoman Veronica Sanchez confirmed the news in an email to Arizona’s Family Monday afternoon, saying in part: “TikTok will no longer be allowed to be installed on ASU-managed devices as the university takes steps following President Biden’s recent order for federal contractors.” While early reports indicated that that the platform would also be banned network-wide including on students’ Wi-Fi and ethernet connections, university officials quickly revised their statement.

In late February, the White House announced that the federal government had 30 days to wipe the application from all government devices. “The Biden-Harris Administration has invested heavily in defending our nation’s digital infrastructure and curbing foreign adversaries’ access to Americans’ data,” said Chris DeRusha, the federal chief information security officer following the announcement. “This guidance is part of the Administration’s ongoing commitment to securing our digital infrastructure and protecting the American people’s security and privacy.”

Just weeks prior, an Arizona lawmaker had also proposed banning the platform from being used by public service and state officials. And in recent days, TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew said during a nearly six-hour congressional hearing Thursday that the platform has never turned over user data to the Chinese government, and wouldn’t do so if asked.

Nevertheless, lawmakers, the FBI, and officials at other agencies continue to raise alarms that Chinese law compels Chinese companies like TikTok’s parent company ByteDance to fork over data to the government for whatever purposes it deems to involve national security. There’s also concern Beijing might try to push pro-China narratives or misinformation through the platform.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

