440+ suspected fentanyl pills confiscated from new Maricopa County inmates

Another inmate was searched after a transfer from Watkins Jail to find 100 blue pills on him.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 4:20 PM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies recently confiscated more than 440 suspected fentanyl pills and other drug paraphernalia from newly booked inmates over the past several weeks.

One inmate tried to hide something in his pocket after leaving the bathroom, and when he was searched, deputies found what they believed to be marijuana and a white substance believed to have been cocaine.

Another inmate was searched after a transfer from Watkins Jail to find 100 blue pills on him. Deputies say additional charges will be filed once the lab analysis is concluded.

