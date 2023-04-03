4 teens accused of breaking into Glendale home, throwing party, and sleeping in bed

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Four teenagers are in custody after allegedly breaking into a newly built Glendale home, throwing a party, causing around $2,000 in damages, and then returning to the home to sleep on Sunday morning.

Around 8 a.m., Glendale police were called near Cardinals Way and 99th Avenue, just north of Camelback Road, for a report of trespassers in a home. This was the same home that police responded to hours before to bust a large house party where multiple people were arrested. Court papers say the home was littered with broken glass bottles, beer cans, plastic cups, and drugs. There was also damage to the countertops, floors, and upstairs window screen. The homeowner said the damage caused by the party is estimated at around $2,000.

Officers arrived and met with the homeowner, who told police several people had entered his house through the side gate and back door, and that there were strangers sleeping in his bed and bedroom upstairs. Court papers say the man arrived at the home with a cleaning crew to clean up the mess from the party from the night before. He told police he bought the home as a new build and had already started moving in. The man lives alone with his dog, and no one else has a key to the home.

While on the scene, officers surrounded the house and saw multiple people peek through the window from the first and second stories of the home. According to court documents, two of those people, identified as 19-year-old Juan Cervantes and 18-year-old Joel Santana, attempted to escape through the window and go onto the roof when they were stopped by police and told to exit through the house.

A total of seven people were taken into custody, including 19-year-old Jael Banuelos and 18-year-old Peihton Dill. According to court documents, police searched the home and found a stolen gun in the closet of the master bedroom. Police say the gun belonged to Cervantes, and two women interviewed said he was carrying it in his pocket while they were in the home.

Cervantes, Santana, Banuelos, and Dill were arrested and taken into custody by Glendale police. They all face multiple charges, including criminal trespassing and criminal damage. In addition, Cervantes faces charges of theft and second-degree burglary.

