15-foot spoon stolen from Phoenix Dairy Queen found in field near school

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A massive red spoon that was recently stolen from a Phoenix Dairy Queen has been found.

While playing Pokémon GO Monday morning, Phoenix resident Michael Foster spotted the 15-foot spoon in a field near Marc T. Atkinson Middle School, about two miles away from where it was taken. “I was very shocked,” he said. “I had just seen the story last night on Channel 3 and I can’t believe I was looking right at the spoon everybody’s been looking for.”

Photos that Foster posted to social media show Phoenix police responded, with a department spokesperson confirming that were called out around 8 a.m.

Last Saturday, March 25, someone called 911 to report the spoon had been taken from a DQ location near 51st Avenue and Thomas Road. Late last week, Silent Witness released surveillance video of the suspects involved in the theft. The three suspects unbolted the bottom of the spoon and forcibly removed it, damaging the building in the process.

The big red spoon has an estimated value of $3,500. Authorities are continuing to ask the public to come forward with tips for finding those responsible for the spoon theft.

Silent Witness urges anyone with information to call 480-W-l-T-N-E-S-S, 480-948-6377, or 480-T-E-S-T-I-G-0 for Spanish speakers. You can also leave an anonymous tip on the silent witness website at silentwitness.org. You remain completely anonymous and could earn a cash reward for information leading to the arrest and/or indictment of the suspect(s) of this crime. You must contact Silent Witness prior to arrest or indictment to be eligible for any reward.

Michael Foster spotted the spoon across the street from his house Monday morning. (Courtesy: Michael Foster)

