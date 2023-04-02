Tornado Relief
Windy start to the week for central and northern Arizona

The wind will pick up slightly tomorrow afternoon, mainly in southwest Arizona, ahead of our next system. Holly Bock has the latest forecast.
By Holly Bock
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 5:34 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Temperatures are expected to be near normal (82 degrees) this weekend as a ridge of high-pressure sets in over the region. For Sunday, expect nice conditions with temperatures in the lower 80s. The wind will pick up slightly tomorrow afternoon, mainly in southwest Arizona, ahead of our next system. This system will bring very gusty conditions to the state Monday and cool our temperatures significantly.

Regarding the wind, we could see gusts to 45 mph in the Valley and 65 mph in the high country. As a result, there is a High Wind Watch for northern Arizona, including areas like Winslow, Flagstaff, Kingman, and the Grandy Canyon. The wind could lead to blowing dust as well. It will still be slightly breezy by Tuesday, but temperatures will be much cooler and well below average. We will go from 79 degrees Monday to only 67 degrees Tuesday. By the middle of the week, temperatures will warm back into the lower 80s by Friday.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

