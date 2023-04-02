Tornado Relief
Winds set to pick up, temperatures to drop in Phoenix

Expect a gusty Monday.
By Paul Horton
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 7:47 AM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Not a bad start to our morning with temperatures in the mid 50′s, this afternoon temps will be near normal near 82 degrees. A ridge of high pressure will set up right over the top of us thru Monday. For Sunday, expect nice conditions with temperatures in the lower 80s. The wind will pick up slightly tomorrow afternoon, mainly in southwest Arizona, ahead of our next system. This system will bring very gusty conditions to the state Monday and cool our temperatures significantly.

Get ready for a windy day on Monday, we could see gusts to 45 mph in the Valley and 65 mph in the high country. There is a High Wind Watch for northern Arizona, including areas like Winslow, Flagstaff, Kingman, and the Grand Canyon. The wind could lead to blowing dust as well. It will still be slightly breezy by Tuesday, but temperatures will be much cooler and well below average. We will go from 79 degrees Monday to only 67 degrees Tuesday.

By Thursday of next week, temperatures will return in the lower 80′s with plenty of sunshine. We could even see our first 90-degree day on Saturday.

