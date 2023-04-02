Two people hospitalized after two-car crash in Surprise

SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman and a child are in the hospital after a car crash in Surprise on Saturday afternoon.

Around 3:15 p.m., Surprise police responded to a two-car crash involving a pedestrian near Bell and North Reems Road. Details are limited, but police say an adult and a child were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Their condition is unknown.

An investigation is underway to determine what led to the crash.

