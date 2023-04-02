Two people hospitalized after two-car crash in Surprise
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 9:56 PM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman and a child are in the hospital after a car crash in Surprise on Saturday afternoon.
Around 3:15 p.m., Surprise police responded to a two-car crash involving a pedestrian near Bell and North Reems Road. Details are limited, but police say an adult and a child were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Their condition is unknown.
An investigation is underway to determine what led to the crash.
