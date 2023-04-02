Tempe jiu-jitsu community holds vigil for teammate killed in murder-suicide

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Dozens of people gathered inside the Jay Pages Jiu-Jitsu Academy Saturday night for a vigil honoring the life of 37-year-old Sarah Scott. Scott and six-year-old Jacob De Zeeuw Jr. were shot and killed by 27-year-old Jacob De Zeeuw before he took his own life, according to police.

Investigators said Scott was four months pregnant. Her unborn child also died. This tragedy happened at a home near 16th Street and Dobbin Road in south Phoenix nearly two weeks ago. “I have lost buddies in military, (they were) like brothers and sisters for me, but this one is a different feeling for me cause you don’t expect anything like this,” said Ken Tran, a friend of the victims.

The vigil was held in a training room that owner, Jay Pages, said will be named after Scott. In the middle of the room was a memorial for Sarah. People gathered around and sat down on the mat while holding candles.

Pages said many of them could not attend the services organized by Sarah’s family in the east. The vigil in Tempe was a way for friends to come together to find comfort. “We’re all gonna cope with her loss, with this loss differently, and I just want everyone to remember the good. Remember the positive. Remember the good times,” said Pages.

Arizona’s Family is told Sarah was a ‘savage’ on the mat, but off the competition floor, she loved giving hugs and always had a smile on her face. However, she is said to not have made it out to the gym for a couple of months. “She always tried to make sure that everybody else had what they needed and was doing okay,” said Frank Gonzalez.

A vigil will be held for Jacob De Zeeuw and his son at the academy Sunday at 6:30 p.m.

