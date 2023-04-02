Suspect ‘down’ after officer-involved shooting in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police say a suspect is ‘down’ after a shooting involving officers in north Phoenix on Saturday night.

Details are limited, but the shooting happened near 14th Street and Bell Road around 8:45 p.m. An investigation is underway to find out what led to the shooting. Police say no officers were injured.

Phoenix Police are investigating an officer involved shooting in the area of 14th Street and Bell Road. PIO will be responding. There are no injuries to officers and the suspect is down. Media staging information to follow. pic.twitter.com/x1MkHDPgPY — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) April 2, 2023

This is the 22nd officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County and the 28th in the state this year.

