Suspect ‘down’ after officer-involved shooting in north Phoenix
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 9:13 PM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police say a suspect is ‘down’ after a shooting involving officers in north Phoenix on Saturday night.
Details are limited, but the shooting happened near 14th Street and Bell Road around 8:45 p.m. An investigation is underway to find out what led to the shooting. Police say no officers were injured.
This is the 22nd officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County and the 28th in the state this year.
