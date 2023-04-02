Red light runner blamed for deadly 3-car crash in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A driver who ran a red light was involved in a deadly 3-car crash in north Phoenix on Saturday night.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. near 35th Avenue and Union Hills Drive. Police say a teen boy driving a truck ran a red light while going west on Union Hills Drive. He then crashed into a car driven by 60-year-old Mark Oale, who was going south on 35th Avenue. Oale’s car was then pushed into another vehicle that was stopped at the intersection. Police found Oale with serious injuries, and he was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The teen boy and driver of the third vehicle had minor injuries from the crash. Police say none of the drivers involved in the crash showed signs of impairment.

