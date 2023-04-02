Tornado Relief
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Red light runner blamed for deadly 3-car crash in north Phoenix

Police say a teen boy driving a pickup truck ran a red light and crashed into a car driven by...
Police say a teen boy driving a pickup truck ran a red light and crashed into a car driven by 60-year-old Mark Oale.(MGN)
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 4:41 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A driver who ran a red light was involved in a deadly 3-car crash in north Phoenix on Saturday night.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. near 35th Avenue and Union Hills Drive. Police say a teen boy driving a truck ran a red light while going west on Union Hills Drive. He then crashed into a car driven by 60-year-old Mark Oale, who was going south on 35th Avenue. Oale’s car was then pushed into another vehicle that was stopped at the intersection. Police found Oale with serious injuries, and he was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The teen boy and driver of the third vehicle had minor injuries from the crash. Police say none of the drivers involved in the crash showed signs of impairment.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. near 35th Avenue and Union Hills Drive.
The crash happened around 11 p.m. near 35th Avenue and Union Hills Drive.(Arizona's Family)

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The tweet was posted just after the mass shooting in Nashville
Gov. Hobbs’ press secretary resigns after controversial tweet following Nashville mass shooting
Body camera footage shows the officers engage and neutralize the active school shooter on Monday.
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Body cams show Nashville police search school, fire at shooter
Surprise police do not know what type of weapon Martin had.
Man dead after police shooting at Walmart in Surprise
Americans' Social Security checks will get a lot smaller in 2034 if lawmakers don't act to...
Social Security warns it may not be able to pay full benefits starting in 2034
Dairy Queen celebrates new menu with 85 cent blizzards

Latest News

Police haven't released the suspect's name.
Man dies after crash in Phoenix; suspected DUI driver arrested
Front door signage showed the store was temporarily closed. It's unclear when it will reopen.
Late night shooting at Bosa Donuts in Mesa leaves employee, customer hospitalized
The shooting occurred late Saturday night in Laveen Village.
Police search for suspect after deadly shooting in Laveen
Sgt. Brian Bower says that officers were trying to pull a vehicle over just after midnight near...
2 detained after shots fired at Phoenix officers during attempted traffic stop