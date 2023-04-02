Police search for suspect after deadly shooting in Laveen

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police say a man is dead after a late-night shooting on the city’s westside on Saturday.

Officers were called out to the area of 51st Avenue and Baseline Road around 11:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man who was shot and seriously injured. He was rushed to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries. The victim’s name has not yet been released. Details surrounding what led up to the shooting are still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.