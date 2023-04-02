Tornado Relief
Police search for suspect after deadly shooting in Laveen

The shooting occurred late Saturday night in Laveen Village.
The shooting occurred late Saturday night in Laveen Village.(MGN)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 9:48 AM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police say a man is dead after a late-night shooting on the city’s westside on Saturday.

Officers were called out to the area of 51st Avenue and Baseline Road around 11:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man who was shot and seriously injured. He was rushed to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries. The victim’s name has not yet been released. Details surrounding what led up to the shooting are still under investigation.

