Tornado Relief
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Man dies after crash in Phoenix; suspected DUI driver arrested

Police say that’s where they found Ramon Aaknes, 31, with serious injuries stemming from a...
Police say that’s where they found Ramon Aaknes, 31, with serious injuries stemming from a crash between his vehicle and another truck.(Source: MGN)
By Peter Valencia
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 10:06 AM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead and another has been arrested on suspicion of DUI after a crash in Phoenix’s Melrose District late Saturday night

According to Phoenix police, officers were called to the area of 7th Avenue and MacKenzie Drive, just north of Indian School Road, around 11:20 p.m. Police say that’s where they found Ramon Aaknes, 31, with serious injuries stemming from a crash between his vehicle and another truck. Aaknes was rushed to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Detectives later learned that Aaknes had crossed into oncoming traffic when he crashed into a truck. The driver of the truck, who has not yet been identified, and the passenger tried to take off from the scene but were later found by officers. Authorities say the driver of the truck showed signs of impairment and was taken to the hospital for medical evaluation. He will be booked into the Maricopa County jail for DUI processing upon release from the hospital. No other information has been released.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The tweet was posted just after the mass shooting in Nashville
Gov. Hobbs’ press secretary resigns after controversial tweet following Nashville mass shooting
Body camera footage shows the officers engage and neutralize the active school shooter on Monday.
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Body cams show Nashville police search school, fire at shooter
Surprise police do not know what type of weapon Martin had.
Man dead after police shooting at Walmart in Surprise
Americans' Social Security checks will get a lot smaller in 2034 if lawmakers don't act to...
Social Security warns it may not be able to pay full benefits starting in 2034
Dairy Queen celebrates new menu with 85 cent blizzards

Latest News

The shooting occurred late Saturday night in Laveen Village.
Police search for suspect after deadly shooting in Laveen
Mesa police found two men dead and another hurt when responding to a shots fired call early...
Late night shooting at Bosa Donuts in Mesa leaves employee, customer hospitalized
Sgt. Brian Bower says that officers were trying to pull a vehicle over just after midnight near...
2 detained after shots fired at Phoenix officers during attempted traffic stop
AZFamily First Alert Weather 7AM update for Sunday, 4/2/2022