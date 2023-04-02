Man dies after crash in Phoenix; suspected DUI driver arrested

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead and another has been arrested on suspicion of DUI after a crash in Phoenix’s Melrose District late Saturday night

According to Phoenix police, officers were called to the area of 7th Avenue and MacKenzie Drive, just north of Indian School Road, around 11:20 p.m. Police say that’s where they found Ramon Aaknes, 31, with serious injuries stemming from a crash between his vehicle and another truck. Aaknes was rushed to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Detectives later learned that Aaknes had crossed into oncoming traffic when he crashed into a truck. The driver of the truck, who has not yet been identified, and the passenger tried to take off from the scene but were later found by officers. Authorities say the driver of the truck showed signs of impairment and was taken to the hospital for medical evaluation. He will be booked into the Maricopa County jail for DUI processing upon release from the hospital. No other information has been released.

