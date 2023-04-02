Tornado Relief
Late night shooting at Bosa Donuts in Mesa leaves employee, customer hospitalized

Mesa police found two men dead and another hurt when responding to a shots fired call early...
Mesa police found two men dead and another hurt when responding to a shots fired call early Monday morning.(Arizona's Family - File image)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 8:57 AM MST
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police in Mesa are looking for a man they believe is responsible for a late-night shooting at a Bosa Donuts that ended with an employee and a customer being injured early Sunday morning.

Mesa police tell Arizona’s Family that a man entered the store near Dobson Road and Rio Salado Parkway around 3:15 a.m. At some point, the suspect shot an employee and then shot a customer before leaving. Both victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Details on what led up to the shooting have not been released, and detectives say no suspect is in custody but are actively working on gathering investigative leads.

