Future uncertain for Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field

Chase Field turns 25 year old in 2023 and is in desperate need of upgrades.
Chase Field turns 25 year old in 2023 and is in desperate need of upgrades.
By Morgan Loew
Updated: 22 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Arizona Diamondbacks plan to decide within the next two months whether they will remain at Chase Field in downtown Phoenix or build another stadium somewhere else in Maricopa County. Team owners have been outspoken about asking Maricopa County, the city of Phoenix and the state of Arizona to contribute to any renovation project. “The stadium is a challenging issue. And if were an easy issue, it would have been taken care of and solved,” said Ken Kendrick in February. Kendrick is the managing general partner of the Diamondbacks. “We’re prepared to put a lot of owner dollars into our next stadium situation, whether it be the downtown setting or perhaps a ballpark somewhere in the Valley that would be a brand new one,” he said.

Arizona Diamondbacks owner, Ken Kendrick says there's no update on an agreement with Maricopa County about where the team will play beyond 2027.

Kendrick did not reveal any specific sticking points when it comes to dollar amounts, but he and team CEO Derrick Hall have discussed what they would like to see happen to the stadium. The list includes more premium seating areas, a new sound system and video board, roof repairs, redesigned clubhouses, retail, restaurants and hotel added to the exterior of the park.

“We have to increase revenues year round. When you see the new ballparks, it’s office space and hotels and restaurants,” said Hall. The stadium is 25 years old this year. The team has four years left on its lease.

