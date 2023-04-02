Tornado Relief
Arizona man convicted of killing 4 people in Minnesota

Antoine Suggs, 39, of Scottsdale, Arizona, was found guilty Friday of four counts of...
Antoine Suggs, 39, of Scottsdale, Arizona, was found guilty Friday of four counts of second-degree murder.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 7:58 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS, MN (AP) - A man has been convicted of killing four people in Minnesota and then leaving their bodies in an abandoned SUV in a Wisconsin cornfield.

Antoine Suggs, 39, of Scottsdale, Arizona, was found guilty Friday of four counts of second-degree murder in the September 2021 deaths of Nitosha Flug-Presley of Stillwater, 30; Jasmine C. Sturm, 30; Matthew Pettus, 26; and Loyace Foreman III, 35, all of St. Paul. He will be sentenced on May 15.

Suggs testified that he shot the four in self-defense because he thought they were going to rob him, the Minneapolis Star-Tribune reported. Prosecutors said his motive remains unclear but that Suggs meant to kill the victims after a night of drinking in St. Paul.

Suggs’ father, Darren McWright, who also goes by the last name Osborne, was sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to helping his son hide the victims’ bodies.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

