2 detained after shots fired at Phoenix officers during attempted traffic stop

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police say a man and a teenage boy have been detained after officers had had guns fired toward them while attempting a traffic stop.

Sgt. Brian Bower says that officers were trying to pull a vehicle over just after midnight near 7th and Victory streets, where they were shot at multiple times. At that point, officers pursued the car to 3rd Avenue and Roeser, about two miles southwest. Officers say at that point, three people took off on foot. A teen boy and a man were found a short time later, but police are still looking for a third suspect. No officers were injured during the incident.

Details for the initial traffic stop have not been released, but police say the investigation remains ongoing.

