Woman dead, 2 men hospitalized after single-vehicle crash in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman is dead, and two men are hospitalized after a single-vehicle crash in west Phoenix early Saturday morning.

Just before 3:15 a.m., Phoenix police were called to a rollover crash near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road. Officers arrived and found a single vehicle that was involved in a collision with damage to an electrical pole and electrical wires on the roadway. A woman in her late 20s and two men were taken to the hospital in critical condition, where the woman later died. Police say both men are expected to survive.

An investigation is underway to determine what led to the crash, but police believe impairment is a factor. No arrests have been made.

