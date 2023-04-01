Tornado Relief
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Pope Francis leaves hospital after bronchitis treatment

Pope Francis has been discharged from the Rome hospital where he was treated for bronchitis.
Pope Francis has been discharged from the Rome hospital where he was treated for bronchitis.(ROME REPORTS in English / YouTube)
By The Associated Press and FRANCES D'EMILIO Associated Press
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 1:51 AM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has been discharged from the Rome hospital where he was treated for bronchitis.

The 86-year-old Francis was hospitalized on Wednesday at Gemelli Polyclinic where he received antibiotics intravenously.

He left the hospital three days after he was admitted.

Francis sat in the front seat of a white Fiat 500 car, waving to a group of journalists outside of Gemelli Polyclinic on Saturday morning.

The Vatican has said the pope will be St. Peter’s Square for Palm Sunday Mass to mark the start of Holy Week, which culminates on Easter, April 9.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The tweet was posted just after the mass shooting in Nashville
Gov. Hobbs’ press secretary resigns after controversial tweet following Nashville mass shooting
Surprise police do not know what type of weapon Martin had.
Man dead after police shooting at Walmart in Surprise
Body camera footage shows the officers engage and neutralize the active school shooter on Monday.
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Body cams show Nashville police search school, fire at shooter
Some were lucky enough to catch the colors on camera.
Northern lights seen outside Phoenix after geomagnetic storm
Kevin Madrid reportedly shot at an alleged repeated shoplifter 15 times, including a few shots...
Family Dollar worker shot customer 15 times, witness tells Phoenix police

Latest News

Many Republicans have already decided Trump is not guilty.
2024 campaign uncharted territory after Trump charged
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) goes up for a shot against Minnesota Timberwolves...
AP source: NBA, players reach deal for a new labor agreement
FILE - Former President Donald J. Trump watches the NCAA Wrestling Championships, Saturday,...
AP sources: Trump facing at least 1 felony charge in NY case
Photos taken at the scene in Garden Grove, California show dozens of boxes, barrels and plastic...
FBI: Over 4,000 pounds of illegal pills seized from home drug lab