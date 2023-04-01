Tornado Relief
New video shows 3 suspects involved in Dairy Queen spoon theft in Phoenix

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 10:19 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Photos and video surveillance footage of the suspects who took a 15-foot spoon from a west Phoenix Dairy Queen have been released.

Silent Witness is offing up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the two men and the woman in the surveillance video. On March 25 around 5:30 a.m., one of the men in the video can be seen crouching next to the spoon, appearing to unbolt the base of the spoon from its anchor. The woman and the other man appear to be looking out for the man next to the spoon.

Check out the video below to watch the footage:

Silent Witness is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. You can call 480-948-6377 or 480-837-8446 for Spanish speaking.

The video cuts to a Black Chevy with a flatbed driving in a parking lot. The video then cuts back to the spoon, and one of the men can be seen carrying it away from the camera. Silent Witness urges anyone with information to call 480-W-l-T-N-E-S-S, 480-948-6377, or 480-T-E-S-T-I-G-0 for Spanish speakers.

You can also leave an anonymous tip on the silent witness website at silentwitness.org. You remain completely anonymous and could earn a cash reward for information leading to the arrest and/or indictment of the suspect(s) of this crime. You must contact Silent Witness prior to arrest or indictment to be eligible for any reward.

