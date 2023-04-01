Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A motorcyclist is in the hospital after a crash in Glendale on Friday evening.

Around 8 p.m., Glendale police were called to a crash involving a car and a motorcycle near 75th and Glendale avenues. The motorcycle rider was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police say the driver of the vehicle remained on the scene, and impairment is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

The road between 75th and 79th Avenue is currently closed as police investigate what led up to the crash. There is no estimated time for reopening.

ROAD CLOSURE: Glendale Ave is closed from 75th Ave to 79th Ave in both directions due to a serious collision. Please use Northern Ave or Bethany Home Rd as alternate routes. — Glendale Police (@GlendaleAZPD) April 1, 2023

