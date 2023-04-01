Tornado Relief
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash in Glendale

Around 8 p.m., Glendale police were called to a crash involving a car and a motorcycle near 75th and Glendale avenues.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 8:31 PM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A motorcyclist is in the hospital after a crash in Glendale on Friday evening.

Around 8 p.m., Glendale police were called to a crash involving a car and a motorcycle near 75th and Glendale avenues. The motorcycle rider was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police say the driver of the vehicle remained on the scene, and impairment is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

The road between 75th and 79th Avenue is currently closed as police investigate what led up to the crash. There is no estimated time for reopening.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The tweet was posted just after the mass shooting in Nashville
Gov. Hobbs’ press secretary resigns after controversial tweet following Nashville mass shooting
Joseph Lopez, 29, was arrested on Friday in connection to an ambush and shooting of a Phoenix...
Officer released from hospital after being ambushed and shot in south Phoenix; man in custody
Some were lucky enough to catch the colors on camera.
Northern lights seen outside Phoenix after geomagnetic storm
Surprise police do not know what type of weapon Martin had.
Man dead after police shooting at Walmart in Surprise
Body camera footage shows the officers engage and neutralize the active school shooter on Monday.
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Body cams show Nashville police search school, fire at shooter

Latest News

Committee recommends school resource officers return to Phoenix high schools
The board is expected to hold a vote sometime before the end of June.
Committee recommends school resource officers return to Phoenix high schools
The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) is trying to identify orange liquid and...
Officials asking people to stay away from mysterious orange liquid near Prescott
Officials warning residents to stay away from orange liquid near Prescott