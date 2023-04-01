Motorcyclist dead after early morning crash in Tempe

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A motorcyclist is dead after failing to negotiate a curve near Mill Ave. and Apache Boulevard early Saturday morning.

Tempe police responded to reports of the crash around 3 a.m., and when officers arrived, they learned that a motorcyclist slid off of the road while trying to make a turn. He died at the scene. No helmet was found in the area and a bottle of alcohol was found near the motorcycle.

Details are extremely limited, but an investigation is underway.

