Drop in temperatures to happen Monday

Sunday temps will be in the low 80s, and on Monday, winds and cooler temperatures return.(Arizona's Family)
By Paul Horton
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 7:20 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - What a perfect way to kick off a mild-weather weekend. Our highs will continue to warm up over the weekend, reaching the low 80s. Mild conditions are also expected in the High Country before another storm system approaches Monday and Tuesday, bringing up gusty winds and cooler temperatures.

Expect mostly cloudy skies today and not as cool as a result, with lows in the low 50s. Lots of outdoor events and festivals on Saturday, and the weather will cooperate! Look for some clouds Saturday morning, clearing to blue skies by the afternoon with highs in the upper 70s to just over 80 degrees. Sunday looks even warmer, with highs in the low 80s under sunny skies. Winds will definitely be on the increase across the High Country on Sunday.

Another low-pressure system will kick off the work week with a windy day across the Valley and the state. Wind gusts on Monday will be 30-35 mph as yet another cold front approaches. At this point, blowing dust may be possible in the wind-prone areas and along the I-8 corridor. Highs Monday should still be on the warm side, but expect another drop into the 60s by Tuesday.

Rain looks to be extremely limited with this system regarding our Valley chances, better chance up north. Snow flurries are possible, but we will continue to track these chances over the weekend as the system gets closer to our forecast area. Warmer highs by the end of next week. Have a great weekend!

