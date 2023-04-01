Dog narrowly survives north Phoenix house fire

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A dog narrowly escaped a north Phoenix house fire early Saturday morning.

Daisy Mountain Fire & Medical officials responded to a house fire in a neighborhood near North 16th Street and East Carefree Highway. Crews arrived to find heavy smoke billowing out of the front door and were able to put out the fire. A dog was rescued from the house but was found unresponsive and not breathing.

However, thanks to responders using Fetch Foundation’s FIDO bag, which is used to treat pets after a fire, firefighters resuscitated the dog. Further details about the dog’s condition aren’t available yet, but no further injuries have been reported. Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

