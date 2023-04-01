Crews battling auto shop salvage yard fire in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Phoenix Fire Department is battling a large fire at a salvage yard behind an auto repair shop that started Saturday afternoon.

Around 3:30 p.m., firefighters were called to a fire at a salvage yard near 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. Multiple crews are currently on the scene using a “Big Water” operation to extinguish the flames. It is not known how the fire was started. There were no reported injuries.

