Tornado Relief
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Teen boy arrested in connection to Peoria crash that left family of 5 dead

Police say the collision happened on Nov. 20, 2022, near 107th Avenue and Deer Valley Road.
Police say the collision happened on Nov. 20, 2022, near 107th Avenue and Deer Valley Road.(Arizona's Family)
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 5:04 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Peoria police have arrested a teenage boy accused of causing a crash that killed five people, including three kids, several months ago. Investigators found the 17-year-old near 55th Avenue and Butler Drive, south of Olive Avenue, just before 7 a.m. on Thursday. He was taken into custody and booked on five counts of second-degree murder.

Police say the collision happened on Nov. 20, 2022, near 107th Avenue and Deer Valley Road. Elizabeth Simpson and her fiancé, Jace Hochstetler, were driving home from a Friendsgiving with their four kids in the backseat. The family was trying to turn left when the teen driving a Jeep SUV slammed into their van, police said. Simpson and Hochstetler died at the scene. All four kids were hospitalized, but three later died. The couple’s baby was the lone survivor of the crash.

Police believe the teen was speeding and impaired at the time of the crash. He hasn’t been identified.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The tweet was posted just after the mass shooting in Nashville
Gov. Hobbs’ press secretary resigns after controversial tweet following Nashville mass shooting
Joseph Lopez, 29, was arrested on Friday in connection to an ambush and shooting of a Phoenix...
Officer released from hospital after being ambushed and shot in south Phoenix; man in custody
Surprise police do not know what type of weapon Martin had.
Man dead after police shooting at Walmart in Surprise
Some were lucky enough to catch the colors on camera.
Northern lights seen outside Phoenix after geomagnetic storm
Pilots weren't allowed to land or taxi.
Sky Harbor’s north runway reopens after security incident on British Airways flight

Latest News

A logo sign outside of a Google Fiber sales office in Kansas City, Missouri, on August 23,...
Google Fiber launches high-speed internet service in Mesa
Former president Donald Trump indicted by NY grand jury, charges remain sealed for now
Jim and his wife are loved by everyone, and he appreciated receiving our Pay It Forward award...
Sun City man who raises money to fight cancer wins Pay It Forward award
Breezy winds Thursday and a temperature whiplash when exiting the weekend